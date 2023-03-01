Australian universities to establish campuses in Gujarat

India and Australia are deepening ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21st century aspirations..

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Australia on Wednesday held discussions to take their partnership in the education sector forward in the areas of the school, higher and vocational education. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that two Australian universities will soon establish campuses in the GIFT CITY of Gujarat after the high-level meeting with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare. Remarking on education as the natural mother for all transformation and partnerships, Mr Pradhan said that both countries are deepening their ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21st-century aspirations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Clare expressed confidence that educational MoUs signed between both countries will pave the way for setting up a mechanism for mutual recognition of professionalism.

The visiting Australian delegation led by Education Minister Mr. Jason Clare held a high level meeting with the Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and participated in student engagement programmes in New Delhi today. Both sides held discussions to take their partnership in the education sector forward in areas of school, higher and vocational education. They discussed ways to deepen engagements to empower youth in both the countries and make education & skills sector more vibrant. The two Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhance institutional collaboration and two-way mobility by exploring the delivery of transnational education in the higher education, skills and research sectors. The Minister for Education, Australia, Mr. Jason Clare is on a 5-day visit to India from 28thFebruary to 4thMarch 2023 to foster India-Australia relations in the field of education.

Both the Ministers attended the student engagement event, “Deepening Ties through Two-way mobility” at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi in the morning today. The other distinguished guests included Australian High Commissioner to India H.E. Barry O’ Farrell, former International CricketerMr. Adam Gilchrist, who is also Global Brand Ambassador of , University of Wollongong. A delegation comprising of Vice Chancellors/ Provosts of 21 Australian Universities also attended the event.

While addressing the gathering, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that India and Australia are deepening ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21st century aspirations. He further said that Education is the key to all transformation. Therefore, education is the natural ‘mother ’ for all transformation and partnerships. Shri Pradhan further said that strengthening educational linkages will provide opportunities for students from both countries to learn and gain new experiences in diverse cultural settings, thereby truly upholding the valuesof “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family and One Future”, which is also the theme of India’s G20 Presidency. Shri Pradhan informed that two Australian universities will soon establish campuses in the GIFT CITY of Gujarat. He reiterated that India remains committed to partner Australia to make quality education more accessible and affordable.

Mr Jason Clare, in his address said that this is a high powered delegation comprising of educational policy makers and university administrative stakeholders that shall pave way for collaborative tie ups with India. What happens in universities can change the world as power of education not only changes the lives of individuals but transforms nations. He said that many Australians who have been educated in the University of Delhi and care now making a mark in the world. Australia is a different country today than what is was 50 years ago and that is because of education. He informed that University of Delhi has Memorandum of Understandings with 3 Australian Universities; University of Wollongong, Macquarie University and Melbourne University. Tomorrow 10 new MOUs will be signed, he informed. Such educational MoUs between the two countries will pave way for setting up a mechanism for mutual recognition of professionalism too, the Australian Minister said.

Minister Clare also expressed his thanks and gratitude to Minister Pradhan for his kind welcome and hospitality and said that he looks forward to their meeting again at the Australia- India Education and Skills Council to be held later this year.

Adam Gilchrist stressed on deepening the ties between India and Australia in the field of education. India, through its NEP, he said, can be the ground for future educational strategies and policies of the world. Knowledge, education and expertise are of mutual benefit and the youth of today are living windows of that future as education is the common passion between the 2 nations.

Prof. C. Sheela Reddy, Principal, Sri Venkateswara College delivered the welcome address. Shri. Y.V. Subba Rao, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, informed the gathering that Sri Venkateswara College, offers graduate, post graduate and certificate courses in diverse fields.

There was an interactive session that followed where students raised their queries to Education Ministers of both the countries which were answered at length by the dignitaries. They also witnessed a cultural programme depicting Indian dance forms of different Indian States showcasing the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. A friendly cricket match was also held at the Sri Venkateswara Collegewith guest appearance by Mr. Adam Gilchrist.

Later, the two Ministers visited KendriyaVidyalaya No2, Delhi Cantonment where the Australian Minister interacted with the school students took a round of the school premises- Primary Classes I and II, Atal Tinkering Labs, Science Laboratories and Computer lab. They also witnessed a cultural programme showcasing a dance performance on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and a yoga presentation .The young students and neoteric innovators gave a glimpse of the activity-based, joyful and curiosity-driven learning practiced in our classrooms as envisaged in the NEP 2020.

Mr Jason Clare expressed great joy at the unique creativity of the school students especially at the remarkable models showcased at the Atal Tinkering lab , where the students demonstrated the models made by them.

The visit concluded with plantation drive at the school premises.