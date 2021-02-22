Australian PM receives coronavirus vaccine as country prepares to start inoculations

WEB DESK
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has received the coronavirus vaccine as the country prepares to start inoculations this week. His jab was televised today in order to help boost confidence in the vaccine rollout across the country. Vaccinations will officially begin from tomorrow and at least 60,000 doses are expected to be administered next week.
Yesterday, small crowds of anti-vaccination demonstrators gathered to protest against the launch. Mr Morrison was part of a small group of people vaccinated today along with some frontline health workers and care home residents.