Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrives in Ahmedabad on 4-day visit to India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad today. During his four-day-tour, Mr Albanese is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Delhi as well. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 10th March and call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian Prime Minister will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Antony Albanese will be on a two day visit to Gujarat from today. Both the leaders will watch the first day of the fourth test match between the two countries at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow. PM will arrive late evening while the Australian PM will reach Ahmedabad in the evening. He is expected to visit Sabarmati Ashram today.

Ahmedabad police have deployed more than 3,000 personnel at the stadium as well as surrounding areas in the city anticipating a huge rush of spectators to watch the cricket match.