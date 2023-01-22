इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 01:15:05      انڈین آواز
Australian Open Tennis: World Number 1 Iga Swiatek crashes out of Women’s singles

World Number one, Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Women’s singles after suffering a 4-6, 4-6 loss to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Sunday in Australian Open Tennis . The 22nd seed Elena Rybakina will now play former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals.

The 17th seeded Latvian, Ostapenko defeated seventh-seeded Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-3 at Margaret Court Arena.
Third seed American Jessica Pegula also entered the Last eight after overpowering 20th seed Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic at John Cain Arena.

In Men’s Singles, unseeded Jiri Lehecka, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 18th seed Karen Khachanov and 29th seed Sebastian Korda moved to the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas of Greece beat 15th seed Jannik Sinner of Italy  6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 at a heaving Rod Laver Arena.
Unseeded Lehecka stunned sixth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at Margaret Court Arena, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6.

Tsitsipas will take on Lehecka of the Czech Republic to book a spot in the last four.

The 18th-seed Russian Khachanov cruised past a Japanese player 6-0,6-0,7-6 at John Cain Arena to reach the last eight at the year’s first major for the first time.

The 29th seed Sebastian Korda battled past 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 at Rod Laver Arena. American Korda will play Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, fourth seed Novak Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in straight sets 9-7, 6-3, 6-4  to move into the fourth round. He will now face Australian Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. 

