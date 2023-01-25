इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2023 01:09:14      انڈین آواز
Australian Open: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeat American-British duo

The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated the third-seeded American-British duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski, by 7-6, 6-7, 10-6  in the mixed doubles semifinal of the Australian Open 2023 at the Margaret Court Arena today. 

The Indian pair was given a walkover by the Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinals yesterday.

Now Sania Mirza and  Rohan Bopanna will take on the Brazilian pair of L. Stefani and R. Matos, who defeated O. Gadecki and M. Polmans of Australia by 6-4, 4-5, 6-11.

The Final will be played on the 28th of January at 2.00 pm IST.

