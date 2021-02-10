Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal reaches into second round

Rafael NADAL (ESP) celebrates winning his match against Laslo DJERE (SRB).

In Australian Open Tennis tournament, Rafael Nadal’s chase for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title is off to a good start. The World No. 2 defeated Serbian Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round. The legendary southpaw will play American qualifier Michael Mmoh in the second round. If Nadal wins this year’s Australian Open, he will become the first man in the Open Era to win the Career Grand Slam twice.

In today’s fixtures, Serena Williams continues her quest for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays her second-round match against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia. Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final but was then sidelined for 15 months, plays her second match in a long-awaited injury comeback against Hsieh Su-wei.

Eight-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic plays Frances Tiafoe in what could be an early test for the defending champion. U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem takes on Dominik Koepfer in the second round while Denis Shapovalov, who had a tough five-set win over Jannik Sinner in an enthralling five-setter between future stars, is up against Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic.

