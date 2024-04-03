Australian Navy Chief holds talks with Indian Navy Chief in New Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of Royal Australian Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond today met Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar in New Delhi. During the meeting, they discussed on avenues to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation, including increased operational engagements, training exchanges and information sharing.

Earlier today, Mark Hammond laid a ceremonial wreath at the National War Memorial. During his five-day visit, Mark Hammond will visit the Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command at Kochi and Western Naval Command at Mumbai. Defence Ministry said India and Australia share the commonality of perspective on several contemporary maritime security issues in the Indo-Pacific.