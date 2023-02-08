Australian govt to roll out 5th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens aged 18 & above

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Australian government will roll out the fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine later this month to all citizens aged 18 and above. Australian Health Minister Mark Butler today said that the decision expands eligibility for the booster shot to include about 14 million people. The health minister said, all adults who have not had a booster or a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the past six months will be eligible for another dose from 20th of February.

Only severely immuno-compromised people had been recommended to take a fifth dose until now, the advice being to receive the booster three months after their fourth shot. Australia, which is among the most heavily vaccinated countries against the coronavirus, has so far administered two vaccine doses to 95 percent of people above 16.