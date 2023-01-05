FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2023 04:37:13      انڈین آواز

Australian govt to invest more than a billion dollars on new ammunition

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Australian government has announced today, January 5, that it will invest more than one billion dollars to buy new naval missiles and other ammunition to enhance the capabilities of its forces.

The government in a statement said, it had signed a contract with an Australia based defence industry to deliver the Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The missile will be deployed on the Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates from 2024. The government will also acquire the land-based, long-range, surface-to-surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS,) which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said, in the current strategic environment, it is important that the Australian Defence Force should be equipped with high-end, targeted military capabilities.

He added that the level of technology involved in these acquisitions takes our forces to the cutting edge of modern military hardware.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart