Australian govt to invest more than a billion dollars on new ammunition

WEB DESK

The Australian government has announced today, January 5, that it will invest more than one billion dollars to buy new naval missiles and other ammunition to enhance the capabilities of its forces.

The government in a statement said, it had signed a contract with an Australia based defence industry to deliver the Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The missile will be deployed on the Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates from 2024. The government will also acquire the land-based, long-range, surface-to-surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS,) which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said, in the current strategic environment, it is important that the Australian Defence Force should be equipped with high-end, targeted military capabilities.

He added that the level of technology involved in these acquisitions takes our forces to the cutting edge of modern military hardware.