Australia win third test of Border Gavaskar trophy against India by 9 wickets

AMN / Indore

Australia beat India by 9 wickets in the third Test of Border Gavaskar trophy at Indore today. With this victory on Day 3, Australia sealed their World Test Championship final spot.

India lead the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 with one Test to go in Ahmedabad, which India will need to win to reach the World Test Championship final.

Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head walked out to bat needing 76 runs to win. Ravichandran Ashwin gave India a terrific start by dismissing Khawaja on the second ball of the day.

Then Marnus Labuschagne and Head batted sensibly. Their defensive play meant that India did not get any further wickets, and once they were set they shifted gears. Travis Head started hitting boundaries and sixes which helped the visitors notch up the 50-run mark in 14.2 overs.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja failed to dislodge the batters and pacer Umesh Yadav was also introduced into the attack but even he failed to make an impact.

Labuschagne went on to hit the winning run as Australia chased down the target in 18.5 overs. Head remained unbeaten on 49 while Labuschagne was not out on 28.