Australia to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sep 2021

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia has announced on Thursday that it will withdraw all remaining troops from Afghanistan by September this year. The decision was announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. This comes after Biden announced on Wednesday that he will begin withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan on May 1st to end America’s longest war

Australia currently has around 80 personnel deployed in Afghanistan. The new announcement marks the end of Australia’s troops’ involvement in the Afghan conflict, which began when US forces launched their military offensive in response to the 11th September 2001, terror attacks. More than 39,000 Australians were deployed and 41 of them were killed during the decades-long conflict.