Australia thrash South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in second test

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia thrashed South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test to win the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, and a game to spare. Resuming on 15-1, South Africa were bowled out for 204 before tea on the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The third and final Test in Sydney starts on 3rd January.

Australia, who won the first test within two days, extended their lead over India at the top of the World Test Championship table. South Africa, who began the series in second,are now fourth. Australia’s posted a mammoth 575-8 declared in their first innings – featuring 200 from David Warner and Alex Carey’s 111 – in reply to South Africa’s 189.

David Warner was deservedly named player of the match and given the Mullagh Medal for his courageous 200.

