Australia: Thousands of nurses on strike in New South Wales over better working condition

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Australia, thousands of nurses have gone on strike in Country’s most populous state of New South Wales.

Nurses said that they wanted better pay for their jobs and a better balance between their numbers and patients requiring their services.

According to media reports their demands include mandated nurse-to-patient ratios and a pay rise of higher than 2.5%.

Thousands of nurses and midwives protested at the parliament building in Sydney in solidarity.

It is the first industrial action taken by nurses in almost a decade and it comes despite an order by the state’s industrial relations commission to call off the strike.