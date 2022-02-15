FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2022 05:40:27      انڈین آواز

Australia: Thousands of nurses on strike in New South Wales over better working condition

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Australia, thousands of nurses have gone on strike in Country’s most populous state of New South Wales.

Nurses said that they wanted better pay for their jobs and a better balance between their numbers and patients requiring their services.

According to media reports their demands include mandated nurse-to-patient ratios and a pay rise of higher than 2.5%.
Thousands of nurses and midwives protested at the parliament building in Sydney in solidarity.

It is the first industrial action taken by nurses in almost a decade and it comes despite an order by the state’s industrial relations commission to call off the strike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

Leh: Kharu team wins 15th CEC Ice Hockey Championship for women

In Leh, Kharu team won the 15th CEC Ice Hockey Championship for women. In an exciting match in NDS Indoor Ice ...

India overwhelms South Africa 10-2 for second time in FIH Hockey Pro League

By Harpal Singh Bedi Rattled by Saturday's shock defeat to France, India pumped in all their pent up frustr ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart