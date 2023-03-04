इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 12:20:00      انڈین آواز
Australia PM Anthony Albanese to visit India on March 8

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese will be visiting India from 8-11 March 2023. He will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell, and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King MP,  along with senior officials and a high-level business delegation. Mr. Anthony’s visit is in response to Prime Minister Modi’s invitation. This is Mr. Albanese first visit as the Prime Minister. He will arrive in Ahmedabad on 8th March on the day of Holi and in Mumbai on 9th March.

On his arrival in Delhi, both Prime Minister Modi and Mr. Albanese will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Albanese will also call on the President Droupadi Murmu.

The Strategic Partnership between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020 which has been strengthened and deepened through frequent high-level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors. 

