Australia govt to remove Chinese-made cameras from its offices over spying concerns

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia government will remove Chinese-made cameras from its offices over spying concerns. This was stated by the country’s Defence Minister Richard Marles. The concerns were raised by Senator James Paterson of the opposition Liberal Party, who said that he had conducted an audit of Chinese-made security devices in use on Australian government premises.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Mr Paterson said, the audit found 913 devices, including cameras, access control systems and intercoms, made by Chinese-state owned enterprises Hikvision and Dahua. These companies have a very close relationship with the Chinese Communist Party and they are subject to China's National Intelligence laws. The Senator said, the law requires all Chinese companies and individuals to secretly cooperate with Chinese intelligence agencies if requested.