Australia: Govt announces to end mandatory home quarantine from 14th October

WEB DESK

In Australia, the government has announced that it will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for COVID-infected people from the 14th of October.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today said that there is a need for a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces reliance on government intervention.

However, some doctors warned the move that would put the public at risk.

The decision to let COVID-infected Australians decide whether they need to isolate or not removes one of country’s last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era.

The decision comes around a month after the quarantine period was cut to five days from seven.