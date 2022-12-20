Australia: Ex-PM Kevin Rudd named country’s next ambassador to United States

WEB DESK

In Australia, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been named country’s next ambassador to the United States, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed today. In a statement, the former Prime Minister said that Australia faces its most challenging security and diplomatic environment in decades.

Mr. Rudd himself served twice as the prime minister of Australia, first from 2007 to 2010 and then again briefly from June to September 2013. He also served as foreign minister from 2010 to 2012.

Mr. Rudd has also written and spoken widely on relations with Beijing since he left politics in 2013.