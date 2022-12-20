FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2022 08:22:29      انڈین آواز

Australia: Ex-PM Kevin Rudd named country’s next ambassador to United States

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Australia, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been named country’s next ambassador to the United States, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed today. In a statement, the former Prime Minister said that Australia faces its most challenging security and diplomatic environment in decades.

Mr. Rudd himself served twice as the prime minister of Australia, first from 2007 to 2010 and then again briefly from June to September 2013. He also served as foreign minister from 2010 to 2012.

Mr. Rudd has also written and spoken widely on relations with Beijing since he left politics in 2013.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart