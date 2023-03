AMN

In Cricket, Australia defeated India by 21 runs in the third and final ODI in Chennai last night. Chasing a target of 270 runs set by Australia, India were all out for 248 in 49.1 overs.

Virat Kohli top-scored 54 while Hardik Pandya played a fighting run a ball 40. With this win, Australia clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier electing to bat first, Australia were all out for 269 in 49 overs.

Adam Zampa was declared player of the match and Mitchell Marsh player of the series.