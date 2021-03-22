Australia: Authorities in West Sydney plans to evacuate people from flood-affected suburbs

AMN/ WEB DESK
In Australia authorities are planning to evacuate thousands of people from flood-affected suburbs in west Sydney. The area is set for its worst flooding in 60 years with drenching rain expected to continue for the next few days.
Unrelenting rain over the past three days swelled rivers in Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), causing widespread damage and triggering calls for mass evacuations. Authorities said around 18,000 people have been evacuated from low lying areas of the state.