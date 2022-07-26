FreeCurrencyRates.com

Auction of 5G spectrum begins

Published On:

AMN / NEW DELHI

The auction of 5G spectrum has commenced today. The spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises. A total of over 72 thousand Mega Hertz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years is being put to auction. The auction is being held for spectrum in various Low, Medium and High frequency bands. It is expected that the spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than the current 4G services.

Digital connectivity has been an important part of policy initiatives of government through its flagship programmes such as Digital India, Start-up India and Make in India. Broadband, especially the mobile broadband, has become integral part of the daily lives of the citizens. This received a big boost through the rapid expansion of 4G services across the country since 2015. Eighty crore subscribers have access to broadband today compared to ten crore subscribers in 2014. The upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

