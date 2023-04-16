Atiq Ahmed Murder: Police Intensify Patrols And Tighten Security Across Uttar Pradesh 

Prohibitory orders under section 144 have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh

WEB DESK

UP Police have intensified patrols in the Chakiya area of Prayagraj on Sunday, where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s house is located, as part of the tightened security measures across Uttar Pradesh, a day after Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range.

The two brothers were killed on Saturday night by three men who posed as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college for a checkup.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident. Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmed and Ashra