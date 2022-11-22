At UN India condemns ballistic missile launches by North Korea

Calls it threat to peace and security

AMN / WEB DESK

India on Monday condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea at the United Nations Security Council, calling it a threat to the peace and security of the region and beyond. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, India condemns the recent ICBM launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, DPRK. She said, this follows other ballistic missile launches in the preceding month, following which the Security Council had met. Ms Kamboj said, these launches constitute a violation of resolutions of Security Council relating to the DPRK adding that they affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.

South Korea military said, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea last Friday. DPRK leader, Kim Jong-un attended the site with his daughter and wife. The Jerusalem Post quoted him saying, threats from the United States and its allies pursuing a hostile policy prompted North Korea to “substantially accelerate the bolstering of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence.