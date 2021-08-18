At least three killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan city of Jalalabad

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least three people were killed in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday. The militant group tried to set up a government and Western countries stepped up evacuations of diplomats and civilians. More than a dozen people were injured after Taliban militants opened fire on protesters in the eastern city, two witnesses and a former police official told to a media agency.

The Taliban have promised peace following their sweep into Kabul, saying they will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law. The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan’s national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km from the capital on the main road to Pakistan.