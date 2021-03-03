At least nine people killed, several injured as protests continue in Myanmar

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 9 people were killed in three cities and townships of Myanmar and more than 30 wounded in firing by the security forces against protestors on Wednesday. The death toll in the ongoing protests in Myanmar now stands at 31. The security forces resorted to live fire in several cities as the military government stepped up use of force to control the ongoing protests in the country.

Police also used stun grenades and tear gas against protestors in towns like Myingyan where one person was killed in firing.

In the central town of Monywa 5 people were killed. In the second largest city of the country Mandalay 2 people were killed and one person was killed in police firing in Yangon.

There were reports in local media that six protestors were killed in the North Okkalapa township near Yangon in firing by security forces.

Thursday was the second most violent day after Sunday when at least 18 people died in firing by the police.

The foreign ministers of ASEAN on Tuesday called for restraint in Myanmar but failed to call unanimously for the release of the deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, another senior diplomat of Myanmar posted in Los Angeles joined the civil disobedience movement by refusing to work for the military government, reports Irrawaddy.