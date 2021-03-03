Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Govt terms media Report on NIOS as a report with distorted facts
S. Jaishankar to visit in Bangladesh march 4
President Kovind receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2021 10:40:06      انڈین آواز

At least nine people killed, several injured as protests continue in Myanmar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 9 people were killed in three cities and townships of Myanmar and more than 30 wounded in firing by the security forces against protestors on Wednesday. The death toll in the ongoing protests in Myanmar now stands at 31. The security forces resorted to live fire in several cities as the military government stepped up use of force to control the ongoing protests in the country.

Police also used stun grenades and tear gas against protestors in towns like Myingyan where one person was killed in firing.
In the central town of Monywa 5 people were killed. In the second largest city of the country Mandalay 2 people were killed and one person was killed in police firing in Yangon.

There were reports in local media that six protestors were killed in the North Okkalapa township near Yangon in firing by security forces.

Thursday was the second most violent day after Sunday when at least 18 people died in firing by the police.
The foreign ministers of ASEAN on Tuesday called for restraint in Myanmar but failed to call unanimously for the release of the deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, another senior diplomat of Myanmar posted in Los Angeles joined the civil disobedience movement by refusing to work for the military government, reports Irrawaddy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Mixed luck for India, Sharath wins, Sathiyan bows out of the WTT Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi It was day of mixed luck for Indian paddlers as Achanta Sharath Kamal opened his campaign ...

Boxing: Kaushik, Husamuddin record easy wins on way to quarters at Boxam International Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63Kg) and  Mohamme ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz