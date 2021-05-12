At least 8 people killed in school shooting in Kazan city of Russia

WEB DESK

In an incident of shooting at a school in Kazan, Russia this morning, at least seven children and a teacher have died. According to officials, several others were injured and taken to hospital. A teenager was detained after the attack at the school. It is approximately 800 km east of Moscow, located in the mainly Muslim republic of Tatarstan.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov described the shooting as a tragedy. Responding to the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would review Russia’s gun control laws.

School shootings are relatively rare in Russia. One of the last major incidents happened in Russian-annexed Crimea in 2018.

Heavily armed police and emergency vehicles responded to the shooting that happened today. Russian TV reported that two of the children died after jumping from a second-floor window.

According to initial reports, there were two gunmen and that one of them had been killed. But officials later said there was only one suspect. Officials have confirmed eight deaths.

In addition to the fatalities, 12 children and four adults were reportedly being treated in hospital. Six children are said to be in a critical condition. Tatarstan President Minnikhanov informed that the terrorist has been arrested. The accused is a 19 year old registered firearm owner.