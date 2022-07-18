At least 7 killed following flash flood triggered by seasonal torrential rain in Sudan’s Darfur

WEB DESK

In Sudan, at least seven persons including children were killed following flash flood triggered by seasonal torrential rain in the western Darfur region.

According to the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, heavy rain started late Friday in the Kass locality in South Darfur province.

The group said the dead included a pregnant woman and two boys aged 2 and 8. It also informed that at least 100 houses in camps for displaced people collapsed or were partly damaged.

According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, about 6,250 people have been affected by heavy rain and flooding in the provinces of South Kordofan, White Nile, and Kassala since the beginning of the rainy season in June.