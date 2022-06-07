At least 50 people killed as gunmen attack Catholic church in Nigeria

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 50 people including women and children were killed and others injured after gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria’s Ondo state during mass yesterday, according to media reports.

The attack took place in Owo, a town in Ondo state, as many worshippers gathered at the church during the morning mass on Sunday.

According to local news agency, the gunmen first detonated explosives near the church altar before firing at the worshipers and killing scores of them on the spot. The official said it is difficult to put a number to the casualties, as security operatives rushed to the scene to rescue worshippers. The injured victims were rushed to a government-run hospital in Owo town. There has been no claim of responsibility and the motive for the massacre was still unclear.