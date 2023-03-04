At least 4 died, nearly 41,000 evacuated in Malaysia flood

WEB DESK

Malaysia, at least four people have died and nearly 41,000 evacuated after flood waters caused by unusual torrential rains lasting days swept through several States.

Country’s southern Johor state was the worst hit with thousands of people moved to relief centers in schools and community halls. The rains have continued unabated, hampering relief efforts.

Local media reports that a road that had collapsed due to overflowing water after a heavy downpour, vehicles and homes submerged in muddy waters, and shuttered shops.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department reported that the nation is currently experiencing its non-stop heavy rain. The department warned that rain will persist in Johor and other parts of the country that could cause further flash floods.