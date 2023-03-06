At least 4 died and four seriously injured in firecracker explosion in Odisha

At least four persons died and four seriously injured in a blast while making fire crackers in Odisha. The incident occurred at village Bhusandapur under the Khordha district of the state today.

While the injured have been admitted to the hospital, fire service teams have rushed to the place to douse the fire.

It is understood that more than 10 persons were making firecrackers at a place in the village in view of the ensuing ‘Dola’ festival when they came under the impact of a huge blast killing four of them on the spot and injuring four others grievously.

Police are investigating the mishap.