इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2023 04:04:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

At least 4 died and four seriously injured in firecracker explosion in Odisha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

At least four persons died and four seriously injured in a blast while making fire crackers in Odisha. The incident occurred at village Bhusandapur under the Khordha district of the state today.

While the injured have been admitted to the hospital, fire service teams have rushed to the place to douse the fire.

It is understood that more than 10 persons were making firecrackers at a place in the village in view of the ensuing ‘Dola’ festival when they came under the impact of a huge blast killing four of them on the spot and injuring four others grievously.

Police are investigating the mishap.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے بنگلہ دیش کے نومنتخب صدر محمد شہاب الدین کو مبارکباد دی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے بنگلہ دیش کے نومنتخب صدر محمد شہاب ا ...

بھارتی بحریہ نے، بحری جہاز سے لانچ کیے جانے والے برہموس میزائل کا درست نشانے پر وار کرنےکا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے۔

Brahmos بھارتی بحریہ نے آج بحیرہ عرب میں، بحری جہاز سے ، برہمو ...

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart