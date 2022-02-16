FreeCurrencyRates.com

17 Feb 2022

At least 34 people died in landslides and flash flooding in Brazil’s Petrópolis

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 34 people have died in landslides and flash flooding in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis, emergency workers say. The city, which is located in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro, was hit by torrential rainfall.

Houses in hillside neighbourhoods were destroyed and cars swept away as floodwaters raced through the city’s streets.

The city’s mayor has declared a state of emergency. Search and rescue teams are combing the mud for survivors. More than 180 soldiers have been deployed and more specialised search teams are expected to arrive later on Wednesday.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on an official trip to Russia, has said he would organise immediate help for the victims.

In one of the worst affected neighbourhoods, 80 houses are estimated to have been affected by the gushing water.

Petrópolis, once the summer residence of Brazilian emperors, is a popular tourist destination.

The worst incident happened in 2011, when more than 900 people were killed when mudslides hit Petrópolis and neighbouring cities.

