17 Apr 2022 01:19:34

Afghanistan: 30 killed after Pakistani airstrike

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

30 people were killed in Afghanistan after Pakistani Airforce aircraft launched airstrikes on Khost and Kunar provinces on Friday night. Local officials in Afghanistan confirmed that Pakistani aircraft launched airstrikes on the Khost province on Friday night.

As per the reports, at least 30 people, including women and children, were killed. At least 26 Pakistani planes targeted the villages of Mirpar, Mandeh, Shaidi and Kai in the Spura district of Khost province. A spokesperson for the Taliban police in Khost province, Mostaghfar Gerbz confirmed about the attack.

Pakistani media have reported that a number of anti-government militants have been killed in Pakistani airstrikes on North Waziristan. However, the Pakistani government and the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs so far have not commented on the matter.

