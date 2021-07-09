At least 3 killed, more than 25 injured in factory fire at Narayanganj near Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK
At least 3 people died and 25 others injured as a juice factory caught fire at Rupganj in Narayanganj near Dhaka. The fire broke out in the six story building late on Thursday evening. The fire was brought under control in the early hours of Friday but the operation to rescue the trapped people was continuing, says UNB quoting fire service officers.
Eight of the injured persons have been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
The number of injured and dead is likely to increase as the factory engaged a large number of workers. Police have prepared a list of 38 people missing from the building after the fire broke out.