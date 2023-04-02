At least 26 people killed after series of tornadoes hit United States’ South and Midwest

AMN

At least 26 people have been killed after a series of tornadoes tore through towns and cities in the United States’ South and Midwest. Homes were destroyed and thousands left without power after storms caused devastation across several states.

According to Agency, more than 60 tornado reports have been recorded. States including Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama and Mississippi have all had fatalities as a result of the weather.

One storm shredded through the Arkansas town of Wynne – a community some 100 miles (170km) east of the state capital, Little Rock.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency in the state of Arkansas on Friday, with the national guard activated to help with recovery efforts.

She said she had spoken to President Joe Biden about the situation, who promised federal aid. President Biden visited the state on Friday to pay his condolences.

According to the US Power Outage website, over 590,000 people are without power across several states in the country, with Ohio and Pennsylvania being the worst affected.

Tennessee – where over 105,000 are without power – experienced the most lethal storm, with seven deaths in the county of McNairy, near the border with Mississippi.