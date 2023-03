AMN

An official at the Forum for Social and Economic Rights told a news agency that the Tunisian coast guard rescued five people from the boat off the coast of Mahdia after a journey that started from Sfax beaches.

According to the Tunisian officials, this is the fifth boat sank in two days. In the last four days, the coast guard claimed to have halted over 80 boats headed for Italy and captured more than 3,000 migrants, the most of them were from sub-Saharan African nations.