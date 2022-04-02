FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2022 02:22:37      انڈین آواز

Afghanistan: 12 killed, 25 injured in explosion

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured in Afghanistan in an explosion in western province of Herat today. According to TOLO news, explosives were buried in a sports field and triggered as young people were playing there.

Provincial health officials have confirmed the death toll. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Dozens of attacks have been reported throughout the country since Taliban came to power in last August and Islamic State group had claimed responsibility of some attacks.

