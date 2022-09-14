At least 100 soldiers died in fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 100 soldiers have been killed in fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday night. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed that 49 of its soldiers died in overnight clashes. Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said that 50 of its servicemen were also killed.

The two countries blame each other for the latest outbreak of violence. Armenia claimed that several towns along the border had been shelled by Azerbaijan and that it had responded to the provocation. However, Azerbaijan said, its infrastructure came under attack first. On other hand, Russia said it brokered a ceasefire for the latest outbreak. Both countries were part of the Soviet Union before its dissolution at the end of 1991.