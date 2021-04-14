At election rally in Darjeeling, Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over Corona crisis

AMN / DARJEELING

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally at Matigara in Darjeeling district this evening. Mr Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his measures to contain the Corona situation. The Congress leader questioned Mr Modi what he did to revive the economy of the country during the COVID pandemic.

Mr Gandhi alleged that the GST and demonetization didn’t benefit the poor people. He said, the country is not able to create employment for the youths now. Mr Gandhi also criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure in creating employment.