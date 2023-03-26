At Congress ‘satyagraha’, Priyanka Gandhi invokes Lord Ram to counter BJP’s ‘dynastic politics’ barbs

WEB DESK / New Delhi

The Congress party is holding a day-long ‘satyagraha’ against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha after his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over the termination of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, his sister and fellow Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday sought to counter the BJP’s allegations of dynastic politics against the Gandhi family and the Congress, asking if the ruling party would say the same thing about Lord Ram, as he, too, came from a dynasty.

“They (the BJP) accuse us of dynasticism…then what was Lord Ram? He was exiled and (yet) he fulfilled his responsibilities towards his family and motherland. Was this dynasticism? Did the Pandavas indulge in dynasticism?” asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

She further asked if the Gandhis should be ‘ashamed’ that members of their family sacrificed lives for the country. “The blood of our martyred family members is in our country’s soil. Their blood has nurtured our nation’s democracy ,” the Congress general secretary remarked.

She also slammed the BJP for its depiction of his brother as ‘Pappu’ (stupid/incompetent), saying Rahul Gandhi was branded as a ‘fool’ despite completing his education from two top universities: Harvard and Cambridge. The crowds at his recently-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made the saffron party realise he is, in fact, not a ‘Pappu,’ and this scared the government into disqualifying him.