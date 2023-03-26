इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2023 04:35:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

At Congress ‘satyagraha’, Priyanka Gandhi invokes Lord Ram to counter BJP’s ‘dynastic politics’ barbs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK / New Delhi

The Congress party is holding a day-long ‘satyagraha’ against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha after his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over the termination of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, his sister and fellow Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday sought to counter the BJP’s allegations of dynastic politics against the Gandhi family and the Congress, asking if the ruling party would say the same thing about Lord Ram, as he, too, came from a dynasty.

“They (the BJP) accuse us of dynasticism…then what was Lord Ram? He was exiled and (yet) he fulfilled his responsibilities towards his family and motherland. Was this dynasticism? Did the Pandavas indulge in dynasticism?” asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

She further asked if the Gandhis should be ‘ashamed’ that members of their family sacrificed lives for the country. “The blood of our martyred family members is in our country’s soil. Their blood has nurtured our nation’s democracy ,” the Congress general secretary remarked.

She also slammed the BJP for its depiction of his brother as ‘Pappu’ (stupid/incompetent), saying Rahul Gandhi was branded as a ‘fool’ despite completing his education from two top universities: Harvard and Cambridge. The crowds at his recently-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made the saffron party realise he is, in fact, not a ‘Pappu,’ and this scared the government into disqualifying him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart