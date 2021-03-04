Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Assembly polls: Steps being taken by EC to ensure fair elections in West Bengal

AMN

The Election Commission has directed petrol pumps and other agencies to remove hoardings and advertisements of various Central schemes depicting photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within 72 hours in poll-bound West Bengal.

A delegation of senior TMC leaders met the EC officials yesterday and alleged that the use of Prime Minister Modi’s photo on advertisements of various Central schemes and COVID Vaccination Certificates are violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Preparations for the upcoming elections are going on as the election commission held a meeting with the observers deployed for the poll-bound states. The Election Commission is taking all necessary steps to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

Taking a cue from all opposition parties, this time steps are being taken regarding the movement of the Central forces. Earlier, it was alleged that Central forces are not used properly during elections in West Bengal.

According to sources in the CEO office of the state, this time special observers will be given extra power to deploy the personnel of Central Armed Police Force.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are going to be held in eight phases and the ECI has already engaged four Special Observers for the state.

In a meeting with the observers, the commission has made the decision that Special General Observer and Special Police Observers will supervise the movement of the forces.

