इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 03:35:41      انڈین آواز
Assembly elections Results: BJP and allies heading towards victory in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya heading towards a hung Assembly

Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya is underway amid tight security. As per the trends available, the BJP-IPFT alliance is heading towards victory in Tripura, while the ruling NDPP-BJP combine is set to retain power in Nagaland. Meghalaya is heading towards a hung Assembly with the ruling NPP emerging as the single largest party.

In Tripura, trends are available for all 60 seats. The ruling BJP-IPFT combine is leading in 34, the CPM-Congress alliance in 14 and TIPRA MOTHA in 12 seats. Chief Minister and BJP candidate Dr. Manik Saha is leading in town Bardowali constituency.

In Nagaland, trends are available for all 60 seats. The ruling NDPP-BJP combine is leading on 39 seats, while Naga People’s Front (NPF) is leading on 1, while others are leading at 20 seats. BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi has already won from the Akuluto constituency unopposed. In the Tuensang Sadar-I constituency, BJP candidate P. Bashangmongba Chang has defeated his nearest rival and NCP candidate Toyang Chang by a margin of 5,644 votes. In Tuensang Sadar-II, Imtichoba of RPI(Athawale) has been declared elected. In the Noksen constituency, Y Lima Onen Chang of RPI ( Athawale) defeated H Chuba Chang of NDPP by a margin of 188 votes. In Shamator Chessore, S Keoshu Yimchunger of NDPP defeated R Tohanba of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by a margin of 2,295 votes. Incumbent Chief Minister and NDPP candidate Neiphiu Rio is leading from the Northern Angami-II assembly constituency.

In Meghalaya, trends are available for 59 seats out of 59, polling for which was held on the 27th of last month. Ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is leading on 26 seats, while BJP is leading in 3, Congress in 5 seats, United Democratic Party (UDP) on 10 and Others in 15 seats.

In the Nartiang constituency, NPP candidate Sniawbhalang Dhar defeated Emlang Laloo of Congress by a margin of 2,123 votes.

Chief Minister and NPP candidate Conrad Sangma is leading in the South Tura Assembly seat, while Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tysong of NPP is leading in the Pynursla constituency. BJP Candidate Samuel M Sangma is leading in the Baghmara constituency.

Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of a candidate. Former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate Mukul Sangma is contesting from two constituencies. He is leading in the Songsak constituency while trailing behind in Tikrikilla.

Former Minister and NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh is leading in East Shillong, while BJP candidate Sanbor Shullai is leading in South Shillong.

