Assembly Election Results – 2022

Uttar Pradesh(403)

Party Name Lead Won Total BJP+ 210 59 269 BSP 01 00 1 INC 01 01 2 SP+RLD+SBSP+Others 116 13 129 Others 01 01 2

Punjab(117)

Party Name Lead Won Total AAP 01 91 92 BJP+PLC+SAD(Sanyukt) 00 02 2 INC 00 18 18 SAD+BSP 00 04 4 Others 00 01 1

Uttarakhand(70)

Party Name Lead Won Total AAP 00 00 0 BJP 12 35 47 INC 06 13 19 Others 03 01 4

Manipur(60)

Party Name Lead Won Total BJP 08 24 32 INC+CPI 00 04 4 NPF 01 04 5 NPP 05 03 8 Others 02 09 11

Goa(40)

Party Name Lead Won Total AAP 00 02 2 BJP 00 20 20 INC+GFP 01 11 12 AITC+MGP 00 02 2 Others 00 04 4

BJP all set to retain power in UP and Uttarakhand; Emergs largest party in Goa and Manipur

AAP heading towards landslide victory in Punjab

BJP is all set to form government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur and is emerging as single largest party in Goa. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party is wresting power from incumbent Congress party.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP has won all the seven. Of the trends available, the Ruling BJP has taken lead in 247 while SP is leading in 111, way behind the BJP. Apna Dal (Soneylal) is leading in 12, while RLD is leading in 9. Nirbal India Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal party is leading in 7, Indian National Congress is leading in 2 seats each, BSP is leading in 1 seat while others are leading in 14 seats.

In Uttarakhand, results have been declared for 28 seats, of which BJP has won in 22 seats, Indian National Congress has won 6 seats. Trends are available for 42 seats. BJP is leading in 26 seats, Congress in 12, BSP and Independents in two seats each.

Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Harish Rawat is trailing behind BJP candidate Doctor Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa constituency.

In Punjab, results have been declared for 63 seats. Aam Aadmi Party has won 54 seats, while Indian National Congress has won 6 seats, SAD, BJP and Independent have won one seat each.

Trends are available for remaining 54 Assembly seats of which Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 38 seats, Congress in 12, SAD in 2, BJP and others 1 seat each.

Punjab Chief Minister Chanranjit Singh Channi and State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is trailing behind their Aam Aadmi Party rivals. Channi is trailing behind in both the constituencies he contested. Punjab Aam Aadmi Party Chief CM candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann is leading from Dhuri constituency.

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh has lost to AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli in Patiala.

In Manipur, results have been declared for 26 seats. BJP has won in 13 seats, NPEP, NPF and Independents have won two each, INC has won three seats and others four. Trends are available for 27 seats. Ruling BJP is leading in 14, NPEP in five, NPF three, INC and Independents one each and others three.

In Goa, results have been declared 26 seats out of which 14 have gone in favour of BJP.

Five for Congress, Independents three and others two. Aam Aadmi Party and MAG have won one each.

Goa Chief Minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant has won Sanquelim Assembly seat. He defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of 625 votes.

BJP candidate Atanasio Monserrate has defeated former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son and Independent candidate Utpal Parrikar is in Panaji constituency.

In Porvorim, Rohan Khaunte of BJP has defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Sandeep Vazarkar by a margin of 7950 votes.

In Calangute Assembly seat, Congress candidate Michael Vincent Lobo has defeated his nearest rival and BJP candidate Joseph Robert Sequeira.

Trends are available for remaining 14 seats. BJP is leading in 5, Congress in 6, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party in 2 and AAP in 1.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Ravi Naik is trailing from Ponda constituency in a multi-cornered contest where Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar of MGP is leading.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat of Congress is leading whereas Deputy Chief Minister Ajgaonkar Manohar of BJP is trailing from Margao seat.

In Majuli assembly byelection of Assam, Bhuban Gam of BJP is leading over Chittaranjan Basumatary of Assam Jatiya Parishad.