Assam’s banned militant group ULFA (I) extends ceasefire for 3 more months

AMN

Banned militant group ULFA ( Independence) has extended the ceasefire for three more months in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed media persons regarding the development in Guwahati today. Mr Sarma said that, unlike past years, this time ULFA has not called for ‘Bandh’ or boycott of Independence Day celebrations. He appreciated this move and said, this is a very positive sign towards establishing peace in the state. He requested ULFA Chief Paresh Baruah to make this permanent and also appealed to return to the mainstream. Our correspondent reports that the outfit had earlier announced a ceasefire due to the COVID-19 situation