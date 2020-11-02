‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2020 08:32:07      انڈین آواز

Assam: Schools reopen after 8 months

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / GUWAHATI

Educational institutions in Assam have been re-opened today after a gap of 8 months. Official sources said that classes have resumed following all COVID-19 protocols. The students, teachers and staff have been screened at the entry point.

Attendance of students is not compulsory and will be purely based on parental consent. The hostels of all educational institutions will also remain closed till further orders.The schools reopened today across the state with strict Covid 19 protocols. The SOP issued by the Education department asked the school authorities to follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus.

To minimize the risk, schools are following the odd-even system so that a student needs to attend classes 3 days in a week. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal already issued instructions for extensively using audio- visual tools and other attractive methods such as storytelling in the first month. Apart from classroom teachings, online classes will also continue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Putting behind dismal 2019-20 PGA Tour season, ace golfer Anirban Lahiri feel ...

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

خبرنامہ

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

AMN بھارت نے کشمیر کے نقشے سے متعلق سعودی عرب سے اپنا سخت احت ...

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

  وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے کیوڈیا نے سردار پٹیل زولوجیک ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!