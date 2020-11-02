Assam: Schools reopen after 8 months

AMN / GUWAHATI

Educational institutions in Assam have been re-opened today after a gap of 8 months. Official sources said that classes have resumed following all COVID-19 protocols. The students, teachers and staff have been screened at the entry point.

Attendance of students is not compulsory and will be purely based on parental consent. The hostels of all educational institutions will also remain closed till further orders.The schools reopened today across the state with strict Covid 19 protocols. The SOP issued by the Education department asked the school authorities to follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus.

To minimize the risk, schools are following the odd-even system so that a student needs to attend classes 3 days in a week. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal already issued instructions for extensively using audio- visual tools and other attractive methods such as storytelling in the first month. Apart from classroom teachings, online classes will also continue.