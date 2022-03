No new COVID-19 case has been reported yesterday in Assam for the first time in nearly two years. The first COVID-19 case was reported in the state on 31st of March 2020 at Silchar.

A total of 1 thousand 713 tests were conducted in the state yesterday, out of which not a single positive case was found. Reacting to this development, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta appreciated the role of the health workers of the state. He however urged citizens to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.