Assam: President Murmu inaugurates Gaj Utsav at Kaziranga

AMN / WEB DESK

Inaugurating the Gaj Utsav -2023 at the Kaziranga national park, President Murmu said that elephant doesn’t hurt anyone without any reason. She said that the onus is with the human to solve the man-elephant conflict.

Lauding the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers, she said that the documentary has perfectly portrait the love for the nature. She mentioned that elephant is the symbol of progress in our country and it is the duty of our countryman to protect them.

Stating that like human elephant also loves to stay together as a family,she urged forest officials and concerned departments to take needful step to reunite wild elephants if someone went missing from their family.

The President said that two world heritage sites Kaziranga and Manas national parks are proud of the entire world. She said that Kaziranga is the perfect place to hold the Gaj Utsav as Assam is the home to second largest elephant population of the country.

Addressing the gathering, Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav lauded the scenic beauty of the Kaziranga national park. He said that steps are being taken to resolve the man-elephant conflict.

He also emphasized the active role of the local community to preserve the wildlife in the country. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the elephant is the symbol of our culture and tradition.

He said that the Assam government has various steps in collaboration with various departments for the well-being of wildlife. Mr. Sarma said that top most priority has been given to solve the man-animal conflict in the state. The Chief Minister said that steps have been taken to clear the encroachment in Assam.

The President will attend the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati high court in Guwahati later today . She will also flag off the expedition to Mount Kanchenjunga in Guwahati.