AMN

The number of one-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park in Assam has increased by 200 in the last 4 years. As per the recent census, the park has a total of 2,613 rhinos.

In the last census held in 2018, 2,413 rhinos were found in the park. As per the recent census that concluded yesterday, 903 female adult rhinos were found. AIR Correspondent reports that there are also 146 calves in the park.