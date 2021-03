AMN

In poll bound Assam the Asom Gana Parishad has released election manifesto today promising to implement the Assam Accord. The party who is in alliance with the BJP has promised to take step to mitigate the flood problem if comes to the power. The Asom Gana Parishad also promised to solve the border disputes with the neighbouring states. The party has announced to take steps for the welfare of senior citizens, youths and women too if comes to power.