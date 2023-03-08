Assam: Police apprehended at least 5 for anti-national activities

AMN

The Assam police have apprehended at least five youths in the last 36 hours for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Confirming the development, senior police officials in Guwahati said that on the basis on inputs from the central agency, raids are being conducted at many places in Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

The Nagaon district police who are looking after the matter has apprehended one Baharul Islam from Moirabari area at Morigaon district and also recovered two laptops and some documents.

On the other hand, the remaining persons have been arrested from different areas of Nagaon district. It is suspected that all are allegedly involved in fundamental activities and they provided mobile sim cards among others to persons with terror links. Further investigation is on.