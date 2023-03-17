इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 08:41:25      انڈین آواز
Assam Paper Leak: CM advises SEBA to reschedule exam

Published On:

AMN

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has decided to hold the Modern Indian Languages and Alternative English papers of the ongoing matric examination on 1st of April.

Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on tomorrow.

However, following the reports of the question paper leak, Assam Chief Minister told SEBA to reschedule the examination date. Earlier, paper of General Science was also postponed after reports of paper leak.

Various student organisations are staging protest today demanding action against culprits. They also demanded resignation of the Assam Education minister and SEBA Chairman after the incident.

Police have nabbed several persons including the in charge of an examination hall at the Lakhimpur district in the paper leak fiasco.

