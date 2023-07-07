इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jul 2023 06:01:52      انڈین آواز
Assam Opposition Leaders Met CPI(M) Leadership

AMN / WEB DESK

A delegation of the opposition parties from Assam met the leadership of the CPI(M) to share their concerns over the arbitrary delimitation process in Assam. They also shared a copy of the memorandum they are placing before the Election Commission of India. Even in the past they had represented before the Commission, but without any response. Their contention based on factual substantiation is that the due processes as ordained by the Constitution has been brazenly violated. Contrary to the claim of the BJP that the exercise is for enhancing the representation of the indigenous people of Assam, it is, in fact, clearly prompted to suit the electoral interests of the BJP. The main demand is to set aside the current exercise and restore status quo ante.

The delegation included key leaders Rajor Dom (INC), Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia (Leader of the Opposition), Rakibul Hussain (Deputy leader of the Opposition), Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Assam Jatiya Parishad), Ajit Kumar Bhuyan (Jatiya Dal), Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal), Manoranjan Talukdar (CPI(M)), Swarna Hazarika, Rakesh Jha (RJD) and Munin Mahanta (CPI).

The CPI(M) leaders who met the delegation from Assam included Polit Bureau members, MA Baby, BV Raghavalu, Nilotpal Basu and A Vijayaraghvan.

The CPI(M) from the beginning opposed the politically motivated attempt of arbitrary delimitation of assembly constituencies by the BJP state government. CPI(M) expresses full solidarity with the united efforts of the opposition parties in Assam to ensure integrity of the election process.

